Delhi HC To Pronounce Verdict On Sushant's Father's Plea To Ban Films On The Actor's Life

The Delhi High Court is likely to pronounce its verdict on a plea filed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh against the proposed movies being made about the actor's life. Sushant's father had filed the plea restraining anyone from using his son's name or likeness in movies.

On June 2, the HC had reserved its judgment on KK Singh’s petition after hearing arguments from both sides and asked the producers and director not to release the film until the court pronounces its verdict.

Justice Sanjeev Narula had said the court would most likely deliver the verdict before June 11, but if it was unable to do so, then the movie's release would be held back. Senior advocate Chander Lall, appearing on behalf of the filmmakers said that the movie has been widely publicised and he would not be able to give any assurance concerning holding it back.

Filmmakers defend release of Nyay: The Justice

The makers of the upcoming film Nyay: The Justice, purportedly based on Sushant's life, has been opposed to KK Singh's plea. In their submission, the producers and director told Delhi HC that the film does not depict the late actor's caricature, name or likeness as it is not his biopic. The film was scheduled to release on June 11.

According to the plea moved by KK Singh some of the upcoming projects, based on Sushant's life are Nyay: The Justice, Suicide or Murder: A star was lost, Shashank and an unnamed crowd-funded film. Sushant's father has contended that the filmmakers are taking advantage of his son’s death for commercial gains and therefore, the right to freedom of speech and expression would not apply to them.