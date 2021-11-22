Delhi High Court & 7 District Courts Resume Physical Hearings For 1st Time Since April

On Monday, the Delhi High Court and the 7 district courts resumed full physical hearings. The Court, on the other hand, has agreed to hold a hybrid or video conference hearing if one of the parties or their counsel requests it. Last Monday, the Court established a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) and regulations governing admission into the court blocks for physical and virtual conferencing proceedings.

According to the SOP, each party whose 'Vakalatnama' is on record, or who has been duly authorised by such an advocate to appear and whose case is scheduled for hearing that day is limited to one advocate. The one advocate can be accompanied by one junior intern per party whose vakalatnama is on record. This is only applicable if their case is scheduled for hearing that day. Any such advocate can be retained by senior counsel.

The registered clerk is exclusively responsible for transporting the hefty and bulky case files of such attorneys to the appointed location. Such a clerk must leave the courthouse and return solely to get the documents. Any party, entity, or nominated counsel whose cases are scheduled for physical hearing on that day are to be present.

The term "party-in-person" refers to a person who is pursuing the action without the assistance of a lawyer. Non-registered clerks and relatives of any party-in-person litigant are not granted admission inside the court blocks, according to SOP. When the second wave of COVID-19 struck Delhi on August 31, the Delhi High Court began restricted physical hearings after a nearly five-month hiatus.

The Delhi High Court postponed its physical hearings on April 8, 2021, which was thereafter prolonged from time to time. Physical hearings in Delhi's District courts resumed in a phased fashion earlier on August 24. Following the government's decision to impose lockdown in the wake of COVID spread, the Delhi High Court ceased its functions on March 23, 2020.

The High Court, on the other hand, continued to hear urgent cases through video conferencing and later resumed physical hearings of restricted benches. During working hours, medical facilities in the form of an additional ambulance with a comprehensive infrastructure to handle COVID-19 situations will be stationed in the high court, according to the procedure.

Following the breakout of COVID-19 in March 2020, only a few benches were authorised to hold physical courts every day on a rotational basis. Complete physical hearings were resumed at the High Court on March 15, 2021, however on April 8, it was ordered that only the second wave of cases will be heard in virtual form.

With inputs from ANI and PTI.

(Image: ANI)