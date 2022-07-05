Delhi High Court Dismisses A Plea In Land Acquisition Case Due To 62-year-delay

In an interesting case pertaining to Land Acquisition, Delhi HC ruled against the petitioner seeking to cancel the land acquisition notification, even after receiving the enhanced compensation for the land without reserving any right over the same.

The petitioner in the case, Nardev Soni had moved the Delhi HC seeking to cancel the notification of November 13, 1959, and August 18, 1960, issued by the Delhi Administration under the Land Acquisition Act 1894 regarding the acquisition of property measuring 10 bighas and 16 biswas in the estate of Village Kalu Sarai, Delhi.

It's important to note, as mentioned by the court that the predecessor of the petitioner on January 14, 1959, after emerging as the highest bidder for the evacuee property, was offered the same however he refused to take custody of the property.

Petition dismissed on the ground of delay of 62 years

The division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Gaurang Kanth overturned the petition citing a delay of 62 years. While dismissing the plea, Justice Kanth observed,

"There is an inordinate delay of almost 62 years in challenging the acquisition proceedings. The petitioners accepted the enhanced compensation without reserving any right whatsoever. The law does not permit a person to approbate and reprobate at the same time."

The bench further observed, "Inordinate delay in making the motion for a writ is indeed an adequate ground for refusing to exercise discretion in favour of the petitioners. Therefore, now after an inordinate delay of about 62 years after the acquisition, the petitioners cannot challenge the said acquisition proceedings."

Despite being the highest bidder, predecessor of Nardev Soni refused to take possession

Arguing for the petitioner, Advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul said the evacuee property was allotted to Late Dewan Kesho Dass Soni after emerging as the highest bidder and despite the sale certificate being issued on his name, the possession of the evacuee property was never given to him and was later taken over by the government.

On the other hand, the LAC contended, that the demand has been made after a lot of delay and laches, even as the compensation has been made 20 years back. Importantly, the bench noted the provisional possession of the evacuee property was offered to the predecessor of the petitioner on January 14, 1959, who refused to take possession of the evacuee property.

