Delhi High Court Extends Life Of Interim Orders Till October 22 Due To COVID

The Delhi High Court has again extended the life of its interim orders in an order given on Tuesday, October 5. A bench chaired by Justice Vipin Sanghi, Justice Rekha Palli, and Justice Talwant Singh issued an order extending the life of all the interim orders till October 22, 2021.

The bench was hearing a petition emphasizing the extension of interim orders in all the matters under the view of the limited functioning of court and hearing due to the COVID-19 situation. After hearing, the bench issued an order stating,

"We clarify that the interim order granted by us on 20.04.2021 stands extended till 22.10.2021."

The Supreme Court of India has also issued an order regarding the prisoners released by the High Power Committee which stated that tge prisoners released as per its order issued on May 7 should not be asked to surrender till further orders.

Speaking about the extension of interim orders, the SC also sought a status report from the Delhi government on the extension of interim orders granted to prisoners under the view of decongesting jail amid the COVID-19 situation.

Delhi High Court's extension of interim orders

Earlier in August, the same three judges bench of the Delhi High Court extended the validity of interim orders till September 24 under the light of the COVID-19. At the same time, it also issued an order that the prisoners released due to Coronavirus don't need to surrender.

Similarly, the Bombay High Court also extended its interim orders till October 8. During this while, the court stated that the stay will be extended in case the pandemic situation does not improve.

Meanwhile, in the month of September, the high court registry informed that the Delhi High Court and the district courts here will continue to hold restricted physical hearings till October 30.

The high court stated that while the existing system of hearing -- in which some notified benches hold court physically with an option to parties to appear through a virtual link -- will continue for it, the district courts will have around three-fourth of their judicial officers sitting physically.

The remaining judges and judicial officers in the high court and district courts, respectively, will hold court through virtual mode.

Image: Unsplash