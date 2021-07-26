Delhi High Court Gives Permission For Reopening Spa Centres, Asks To Follow COVID-19 Norms

The Delhi High Court on Monday, July 26, granted permission to spa centres in the national capital to reopen while keeping the COVID-19 safety measures in mind. Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan appeared for the Delhi Government on July 24 and told Justice Rekha Palli that the Government has allowed the functioning and reopening of spa centres in the city with certain conditions.

The DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) on July 24 had allowed the reopening of spas in the national capital with certain conditions keeping in view with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Court directed that all spa centres will follow the directions laid down by the DDMA. In the last hearing, Advocate Naushad Ahmed Khan appeared for the Delhi Government and said that the matter was under strict consideration by the respective authorities. He further mentioned that a balanced view should be taken keeping in mind the pandemic situation and the plight of the petitioners.

The court was hearing several petitions pertaining to the opening up and functioning of the spa centres in the national capital. One of the petitions was brought forth through Advocate HD Thanvi by the Delhi Wellness Spa, which sought to reopen and permit the functioning of a spa in the national capital. It further stated that many people in the profession were starving due to the dearth of business.

'Prohibition orders against spas discriminatory': Petition

Earlier, Pritam Raj and Manish Upreti, the directors of Ayur Thai Spa and Revive Spa respectively, had approached the Delhi HC in order to seek issuance of guidelines for reopening the spa centres. They further challenged the Delhi Government guidelines issued by DDMA as of June 26, 2021, which allowed the reopening of salons, gymnasiums and Yoga institutions without application of mind and stated it as highly discriminatory as similar services like masseur services through Urban Clap and Salons are operational as on date, their plea mentioned.

Due to prohibitory orders against spas being reopened, several petitioners have been financially overburdened due to unpaid rents, staff salaries, payment of property tax among other expenditures. Spa centres aid in employing lakhs of therapists, specialists, assistants, centre management employees, cleaners, goods suppliers directly and indirectly, who are severely affected due to the pandemic, said the petition filed by Pritam Raj and others through advocate D.Vashish.

(SOURCE-ANI)

(IMAGE- REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/UNSPLASH)