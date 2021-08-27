Delhi High Court Grants More Time To Centre To Translate EIC Draft Into 22 Languages

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted more time to the Central Government for translating the draft of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) in 22 vernacular languages after it principally agreed for the translation. Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma informed the HC regarding the time sought for completing the process.

A bench of Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was hearing the review petition on Friday when it granted more time for translating the draft of Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) into 22 vernacular languages in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution. Senior Advocate Sharma made submissions to the bench and informed that the Union Government has principally agreed for the translation. He also sought a time of four weeks for completing the process.

Meanwhile, the court has now moved the case to October 21, 2021, after granting the time in this regard.

The decision has come under the view of a plea submitted by Environmental Conservationist Vikrant Tongat who sought modification in the draft EIA and asked for its publication in all the vernacular languages. He also demanded an extension for receiving public suggestions.

The Union Environment Ministry earlier filed a review petition after Tongat demanded modifications in the time provided by the court for receiving public comments on the draft EIA. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court had already extended the public time till August 11 and said that there was an ambiguity in the notification issued on May 8.

The Ministry was also against the publication of the draft EIA in vernacular languages, to which the Delhi HC questioned the central government regarding any issues if it is taken out in different languages including English and Hindi. To this, the Centre responded and informed that administrative chaos may appear if all the languages are included in the draft notification.

However, refuting the Ministry's demand, the high court stated that there are several people in the country who need to be heard and may not understand the draft if it is published only in English and Hindi.

