Delhi High Court Prepones Plea Seeking To Bring PM CARES Fund Under RTI To November 18

In a key development on Friday, the Delhi High Court agreed to prepone the hearing of plea seeking to declare PM CARES a "State" under the Constitution to ensure its transparency. The petition filed by Samyak Gangwal also urged the HC to issue a direction to bring the PM CARES Fund under the RTI as a "public authority". Allowing the application argued by senior advocate Shyam Divan, the division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh will now hear the matter on November 18 instead of November 30.

Earlier, Under Secretary in the Prime Minister's Office Pradeep Kumar Srivastava filed an affidavit informing the HC that the PM CARES Fund is neither a fund of the Union government nor does the amount go into the Consolidated Fund of India. Opposing Gangwal's plea, the Centre stressed that it was not possible to disclose third-party information irrespective of whether the trust is a "State" or "public authority". Mentioning all donations received by the trust are received via online payments, cheques or demand drafts, it added that the audited report and the expenditure of PM CARES Fund are displayed on the website.

What is PM CARES fund?

Called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, this charitable trust was set up by the Centre on March 28, 2020. All citizens including individuals, corporates, and organisations can contribute to this fund to augment the relief efforts in the wake of the novel Coronavirus crisis. The donation to PM CARES fund is exempted from Income Tax under Section 80(G). One can donate via bank transfer, UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, and internet banking.

This fund would not only cater to similar situations in the future but would also help strengthen disaster management capacity. While seeking the dismissal of the aforesaid petition, the Centre's affidavit mentioned that the trust "functions on the principles of transparency and public good in larger public interest like any other charitable trust and, therefore, cannot have any objection in uploading all its resolutions on its website to ensure transparency". However, only the audited statement of the period ending March 31, 2020, has been uploaded on the website so far.