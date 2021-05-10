Delhi High Court Raps Kejriwal Govt Over Inadequate Medical Supplies In National Capital

The Delhi High Court on Monday heard several petitions on medical supplies like Oxygen, ICU beds to hospitals in the national capital, and overall COVID-19 management. The matter was heard by the division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli. It pulled up the AAP government for the critical situation in the city and issued augment over the number of doctors in the wards and fewer advertisements for volunteer doctors.

The court asked the Delhi Government that if there are more wards then why are there no doctors to take care of the patients. "What is the point of wards without doctors?" said the bench.

The court also observed the advertisements by the Delhi Government for inviting volunteer doctors for treating COVID-19 patients only in a few publications. They questioned the government over having full-page ads during elections but having only a few ads in small newspapers during a major medical crisis.

PIL on orphaned children due to COVID

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC also issued notice to the Union of India, the Government of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the Delhi Police, and other government authorities on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to provide provisional custody of children orphaned due to COVID-19 to their nearest relatives or child care facilities under their monitoring and to protect the identities of these children so that they are not vulnerable. The petition also asked for guidance on how to provide sufficient financial compensation to the families of people who died as a result of a lack of access to adequate health care infrastructure/facilities, such as hospitalization, oxygen cylinders, injections, and drugs, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the petition, the complete collapse of health care infrastructure in the National Capital Territory of Delhi during the second wave of COVID-19 in India, specifically beginning in April 2021, was caused by gross negligence and failure on the part of the Respondents, namely the Union of India and the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD), resulting in several untimely deaths.