Delhi High Court Rejects Umar Khalid's Bail Plea In UAPA Case Related To 2020 Delhi Riots

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid who was arrested in September 2020, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) case related to the alleged conspiracy behind the February 2020 riots in the national capital.

A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar pronounced the order. During the hearing last month, Khalid had argued that neither did he have a criminal role in the northeast Delhi violence nor any conspiratorial connection with the other accused in the case.

He has submitted that there is no material to sustain the case of the prosecution against him and his speech at Maharashtra's Amravati in February 2020 which forms the basis of the allegations against him not only having a categorical call for non-violence but also did not lead to violence anywhere.

The agency argued that riots occurred in two phases, in 2019 and later in February 2020, and that misinformation was spread during the riots apart from blocking roads, attacks on paramilitary forces and police personnel, violence in non-Muslim areas, etc. It asserted that the orations delivered by various accused in the case had one common factor that the essence was to develop a sense of fear in the Muslim population.

Khalid, Sharjeel Iman and many others have been booked under UAPA and sections of IPC for allegedly being the masterminds of riots that took place in February 2020, which left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

(With PTI inputs)