Delhi High Court Reserves Order On Facebook Plea Challenging CCI Order On Privacy Policy

The Delhi High Court, on Monday reserved its judgment on Facebook and WhatsApp plea to stay on notice issued by the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) June 4 notice. The CCI has sought certain information regarding the new privacy policy of the social media messaging application. The High Court on April 22nd had dismissed Facebook and WhatsApp's pleas challenging a Competition Commission of India (CCI) order for an investigation into the messaging app's new privacy policy.

A vacation bench comprising of justices Anup Jairam Bhambhani and Justice Jasmeet Singh reserved the order after the matter was heard based on the report submitted by both sides. WhatsApp has reportedly requested the High Court to issue direction to CCI authorities not to take any coercive action against messaging applications till the next date of hearing. The next date of hearing is scheduled for July 9. Replying to the court, Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi accepted that no actions will be taken until the next report is submitted.

Pleas filed by Facebook and WhatsApp

The social media giant filed a fresh plea amid an already ongoing plea by Facebook and WhatsApp that was dismissed by the High Court. Earlier, the Division Bench had issued notice to CCI in the matter. Earlier on April 13, a single bench of Justice Navin Chawla had reserved the order on these 2 petitions after the counsel of all sides concluded their arguments.

Facebook and Whatsapp had earlier challenged the CCI's March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy. CCI had also told the court that only after the investigation can it be determined whether the data collection by WhatsApp and sharing it with Facebook would amount to an anti-competitive practice or abuse of dominant position.

Meanwhile, the CCI had also contended that the data collected, which would include an individual's location, the kind of device used, their internet service provider and whom they are conversing with, would lead to the creation of a customer profile and preference which would be monetised by way of targeted advertising and all this amounts to "stalking".

Arguments presented by social media and CCI

The petitioners were presented by Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi who argued that the CCI proceedings must be kept in abeyance in the court as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court and the High Court. To which, ASG Aman Lekhi countered saying that it is not a matter of privacy but access to data and the CCI is going to deal with metadata.

(With ANI inputs)