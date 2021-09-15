Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Response On Puneet's Bail Plea In 2008 Hit And Run Case

Responding to the bail plea filed by accused Puneet in a hit and run case in Australia, Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file its response and later moved the case for hearing on September 20. The plea filed by the accused requests for bail after he was sent to judicial custody for being accused of rash driving and killing one in Australia.

Justice Mukta Gupta from Delhi high court hearing the bail plea placed her request to the Centre. Earlier, the central government sought for the extradition of Puneet to Australia in a letter filed in February 2010.

Delhi High Court on Australia hit and run case

In previous hearings, the trial court had recommended the Centre for extraditing Puneet under the offences of Culpable Driving causing death and serious injuries followed by improper use of a foreign travel document. It also mentioned that a prima-facie case has been lodged against the accused. Meanwhile, the petitioner challenged the trial court's order in Delhi High Court and demanded quashing the order of the trial court. Thereafter, the Delhi HC stayed the trial court's order till September 20 and restricted his movement out of the country.

Speaking on the judgement, the petitioner states that the extradition order that was issued on February 3, 2010, is baseless, as the treaty regarding the extradition was passed on January 20, 2011.

Meanwhile, the Delhi HC recently recommended his extradition to Australia under the aforementioned cases. The recommendations made by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain rejected the petition filed by the accused who alleged facing racism based on race and nationality.

What happened in the 2008 hit and run case?

The incident dates back to October 2008 when Puneet was charged with negligent driving which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old student named Dean Hofstee and serious injuries to another student, 20-year-old Clancy Coker.

A case was filed against him by the Australian Police for driving under the influence of alcohol. Later, he reportedly fled to Australia and came to India after which a formal request for his extradition was sent by Australia to the central government.

(With ANI inputs, Image: Unsplash)