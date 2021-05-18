Last Updated:

Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand On PIL To Revoke GNCTD Amendment Act

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Home Ministry and the office of Lt Guv seeking their stand on the plea.

Swagata Banerjee
GNCTD Act

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a plea to revoke the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which gives certain powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Home Ministry and the office of Lt Governor seeking their stand on the plea. On the other hand, the Delhi Government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi said the plea was not maintainable as the elected government has not been made a party. 

The PIL has contended that vesting of powers in the LG "would not be in harmony with the republican system of government". It has said that the LG already had "overriding powers in the matters of land, police, and services" and by the latest amendment to the GNCTD Act, he now has authority over all legislations passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The petition has sought that the Amendment Act, which came into force on April 27, be declared unconstitutional and quashed.

Key highlights of the GNCTD Act:

  • The term 'Government' in the context of legislation to be passed by the Delhi Assembly shall mean the 'Lieutenant Governor'. 
  • The rules made by the Legislative Assembly will be consistent with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Lok Sabha.
  • The Legislative Assembly cannot make rules to consider matters of the day-to-day administration of Delhi and conduct any probe into administrative decisions. All such rules made before the enactment of this bill will be void.
  • The L-G also has to reserve bills that cover any of the matters outside the purview of the Legislative Assembly for the consideration of the President.
  • The opinion of the L-G must be obtained on certain matters before taking any executive action on the decisions of Ministers.

