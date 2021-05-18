Delhi High Court Seeks Centre's Stand On PIL To Revoke GNCTD Amendment Act

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response of the Centre on a plea to revoke the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Amendment Act which gives certain powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Home Ministry and the office of Lt Governor seeking their stand on the plea. On the other hand, the Delhi Government standing counsel Santosh K Tripathi said the plea was not maintainable as the elected government has not been made a party.

The PIL has contended that vesting of powers in the LG "would not be in harmony with the republican system of government". It has said that the LG already had "overriding powers in the matters of land, police, and services" and by the latest amendment to the GNCTD Act, he now has authority over all legislations passed by the Delhi Legislative Assembly. The petition has sought that the Amendment Act, which came into force on April 27, be declared unconstitutional and quashed.

Key highlights of the GNCTD Act: