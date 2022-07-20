Delhi High Court To Hear Pleas Challenging Centre's Agnipath Scheme On August 25

In the latest update pertaining to petitions challenging the Centre's Agnipath scheme, the Delhi High Court has scheduled to hear all the batch pleas challenging the military recruitment initiative on August 25.

This comes following the Supreme Court's order that had transferred the pleas challenging the Agnipath Scheme at other courts to the Delhi High Court. It is pertinent to mention here that a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by a 22-year-old man against the Agnipath scheme, along with a few other similar petitions, was listed for hearing in the Delhi HC on July 20, however, the court now has scheduled to listen to the pleas on August 25.

Notably, in light of the fact that numerous other High Courts are currently hearing similar petitions challenging the Agnipath Scheme, the Supreme Court had stated that those concerned High Courts should either give petitioners the option of having their petitions transferred to the Delhi High Court or keep their petitions pending with the freedom to intervene during the Delhi High Court hearing.

Protests against Centre's Agnipath scheme

On June 14, the Centre approved a new military recruitment initiative dubbed "Agnipath," after recruitment rallies were put on hold for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under the auspices of this programme, 46,000 young people between the ages of 17.5 and 21 would be enlisted for a 4-year term in the armed forces in 2022. A quarter of these cadets - Agniveers - would likely be chosen for enlistment in the Armed Forces as regular cadres in what is being hailed as a significant defence policy shift. In addition to a competitive monthly wage, they would get a one-time "SevaNidhi" payment worth Rs. 11 lakh at the conclusion of their four-year appointment.

However, after the announcement from the Center, there were nationwide demonstrations that included stone-pelting, train-burning, vandalism, and assaults on police personnel. The government raised the maximum age for recruitment through the Agnipath scheme to 23 years as a one-time exemption in an attempt to assuage the protesters. After that, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared that Agniveers will receive a 10 per cent reservation in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles. A proposal to reserve 10 per cent of positions for Agniveers in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and all 16 Defense Public Sector Undertakings was also approved by the Defence Ministry.