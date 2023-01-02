Last Updated:

Delhi Hit-and-run Case: CCTV Footage Of Car That Dragged 20-year-old Accessed

Republic has accessed the CCTV footage of the car that killed a 20-year-old woman after colliding with her and dragging her for several kilometres in Delhi.

Written By
Ajay Sharma

Image: Republic


The Delhi hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman died after her scooty collided with a car and then dragged for several kilometres on December 31 in Sultanpuri area has shocked the city. Now, Republic has accessed CCTV footage of the car going down the road. 

In the CCTV footage captured around 03:28 am Sunday (January 1), visuals show something trapped under the car as it drives away. Though a faint shape appears under the car, it's unclear if it's the woman stuck under the vehicle.   

20-year-old dragged, killed in Delhi hit-and-run case

Police say the woman's body got entangled in the car's wheel and she was dragged alongside. Her clothes got ripped. All five occupants of the vehicle have been apprehended and the vehicle seized.  

READ | Delhi's air quality to remain in 'poor' category for the next three days, says IMD

Speaking to Republic, Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh said, "The first information was received from PS Kanjhawala area Rohini district that a person is being dragged by the car." The people inside the car said they had collided with a scooty and they were not aware that the victim had come under the vehicle and was dragged, the police official added. 

"The music inside the vehicle was very loud...When they realised that something was wrong with the vehicle, they got the body disentangled and moved away. After the blood test, it will be known if the accused were intoxicated," he said.

READ | Army chief visits Army hospital with wife in Delhi; extends New Year wishes to patients

Meanwhile, criticising the safety and security measures of Delhi police, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has summoned DCP Outer over the hit-and-run case. Maliwal said the woman was dragged on the road for "around seven to eight kilometres". She also said that the body was found on the road without any clothes.

READ | Delhi witnesses massive traffic jams on New Year
READ | 20-yr-old dies after being dragged by car for over 4 kms in horrific Delhi hit & run case
READ | DCW notice to Delhi Police over death of 2 women in old age home fire
First Published:
COMMENT