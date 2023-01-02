Delhi Hit-and-run Case: CCTV Footage Of Car That Dragged 20-year-old Accessed

The Delhi hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman died after her scooty collided with a car and then dragged for several kilometres on December 31 in Sultanpuri area has shocked the city. Now, Republic has accessed CCTV footage of the car going down the road.

In the CCTV footage captured around 03:28 am Sunday (January 1), visuals show something trapped under the car as it drives away. Though a faint shape appears under the car, it's unclear if it's the woman stuck under the vehicle.

20-year-old dragged, killed in Delhi hit-and-run case

Police say the woman's body got entangled in the car's wheel and she was dragged alongside. Her clothes got ripped. All five occupants of the vehicle have been apprehended and the vehicle seized.

Speaking to Republic, Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh said, "The first information was received from PS Kanjhawala area Rohini district that a person is being dragged by the car." The people inside the car said they had collided with a scooty and they were not aware that the victim had come under the vehicle and was dragged, the police official added.

"The music inside the vehicle was very loud...When they realised that something was wrong with the vehicle, they got the body disentangled and moved away. After the blood test, it will be known if the accused were intoxicated," he said.

Meanwhile, criticising the safety and security measures of Delhi police, DCW chief Swati Maliwal has summoned DCP Outer over the hit-and-run case. Maliwal said the woman was dragged on the road for "around seven to eight kilometres". She also said that the body was found on the road without any clothes.