Delhi house tax dept official held taking bribe

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) of Delhi government has arrested an officer of the house tax department for allegedly taking bribe of Rs 50,000, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, one Raj Kumar Gupta complained to the ACB against Vijay Kant Upadhaya, an Assistant Zonal Inspector at house tax department of North Delhi corporation, for demanding Rs 4 lakh to correct the property tax of his shop in Chandni Chowk, a senior officer said.

Gupta alleged that he bargained with the officer and brought him down to Rs 2 lakh, which he agreed to accept in installments.

He informed the police that he was supposed to give the first installment of Rs 50,000 on Friday, they said.

A raiding party was constituted and reached the office of the property tax department in Kashmiri Gate along with the complainant, Special Commissioner of Police (ACB) SK Gautam said.

In line with their ploy, Gupta went inside Upadhaya's office and gave him Rs 50,000. As he did that, the raiding party entered his office and caught Upadhaya in the act, he said.

A case has been registered at the ACB Police Station against him, and he has been arrested, Gautam said.

An investigation is in progress, he added. PTI NIT NIT VN VN

