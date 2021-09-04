Delhi: IGI Airport Police Bust Fake Visa Racket In Special Drive; 99 Arrested So Far

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport Police in Delhi has launched a special drive to bust a fake visa racket that cheats passengers willing to travel abroad. During this drive, many FIRs have been lodged, and 99 agents have been arrested so far. In a new case, the IGI airport police have arrested three accused Mehboob Khan, Mahesh Kumar and Saif Bari, for cheating innocent people on the pretext of providing them e-visa. The accused used to send fake e-visa to their customers.

DCP of IGI, Vikram Porwal explains latest case

DGP Porwal said that based on a deportation complaint from immigration officials in Armenia, the present case to bust fake visa issuers was registered and all the four accused passengers were arrested. "Saif disclosed that he arranged these fake e-visa with the help of another accused Mahesh Kumar. He, too, was arrested. Mahesh told the police that he works with a private firm, and Mehboob had arranged visas for the passengers. The police also arrested Mehboob," said Mr Porwal.

He added, "Accused Mehboob Khan used to identify the persons willing to go to foreign countries and allured them for providing VISA/Passports. Further, after identifying the person, he used to provide the relevant details to Mahesh and Saif to provide fake e-visas. Mehboob Khan is the mastermind of all the arrested agents."

What led to the fake visa racket bust?

On August 25 and 26, four passengers, namely Vaseem, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Tanveer and Salman, were deported back from Yerevan (Armenia). On scrutiny of their passports by Immigration Staff, it was found that passengers went to Armenia on 24 August having an e-visa. This e-visa was of the Republic of Armenia, but they were refused entry at Yerevan airport for holding another persons' visas. During the interrogation, all the four passengers disclosed that the alleged fake e-visa of Armenia were arranged by one agent, Saif and an amount of Rs. 1.50 lakh each were paid to him. Following their disclosure, Saif was held by the police. The police said that the officials have sent the visa papers to the authority concerned for verification.

Image Credits: PTI