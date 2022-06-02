Delhi: Illegal kidney Transplant Racket Busted In Hauz Khas, Ten Including Doctor Arrested

Delhi Police busted a racket involved in illegal kidney transplantation in South Delhi by arresting 10 persons. The staff of Hauz Khas Police Station nabbed the gang members from various parts of the city and a case was registered here, officials said on Wednesday. According to the police, the gang have so far illegally transplanted more than 20 kidneys.

The police informed that one of the arrested persons is a doctor while the others are technicians and helpers involved in the racket. According to the police, the gang members would target men in the age group of 20 to 30 years who were in desperate need of money and convince them to sell their kidneys through counselling. The illegal racket was busted after the Hauz Khas Police Station received a tip-off regarding the kidney transplantation racket on May 26.

Delhi | The staff of Hauz Khas Police Station, South District has busted a racket involved in illegal kidney transplantation by arresting 10 persons pic.twitter.com/6X48pyl6r5 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

Illegal kidney transplantation racket busted in Delhi

Speaking about the case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that one Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma (46), an operating theatre technician, was the kingpin of the gang. She further said that the illegal operations were being carried out at the clinic of Dr Sonu Rohilla in Guhana, Sonipat. “Probe revealed that Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma is the main mastermind of this gang who convinced other persons for these illegal transplantations,” DCP Benita Mary said.

“They selected the clinic of a quack doctor Sonu Rohilla for the execution of operations. Three more accused- OT technicians Kuldeep Ray Vishvakarama, Om Prakash Sharma and Manoj Tiwari were arrested in the case. They worked with Dr Sourabh Mittal, an anesthesiologist” Benita Mary further said. She further added that Vishwakarma paid everyone according to their roles and had done over a dozen transplantations in the past six-seven months at the Guhana clinic.

The police also noted that all the members involved in racket worked at prominent private hospitals in Delhi. According to the probe, gang member Shailesh Patel (23) and Sarvjeet Jailwal (37) would lure the victims, while one Md Latif (24) helped in conducting their medical tests. Vikas (24) was responsible for accommodation and transportation to Guhana and one Ranjit Gupta (43) would look after the victims before taking them to the clinic in Haryana where Rohilla (37) and Dr Sourabh Mittal (37) would carry out the illegal transplantation.

(With agency inputs)

Image: ANI