Delhi: Drone Surveillance Conducted; SDMC Vows Action Against Those Misleading People

Dramatic scenes unfolded on the second day of the Shaheen Bagh Bulldozer drive as the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) continued its anti-encroachment drive in Delhi. Drone surveillances were also conducted during the demolition drive after SDMC in its order requested the police force to help maintain law and order as it carries out its duties. The surveillance was done in order to keep a constant check on the security measure in the area.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, the JCB driver backed the demolition drive and asserted that the Bulldozer will continue to roll today.

"Bulldozer will continue to roll as the area should be cleaned. This anti-encroachment drive is correct. The illegal encroachments from about 2 km will be cleared today", Saaver Khan, JCB driver told Republic.

SDMC Chairman on Demolition Drive

On Monday, SDMC announced that it would continue its anti-encroachment drive in all its four zones on May 10. The areas where the demolition drive is being carried out include Shaheen Bagh, Vasant Kunj, Raghubir Nagar, Chhawla, and Sagar Pur. SDMC Chairman, Central Zone, Rajpal Singh said this drive is carried out for the convenience of the people. He added that some people tried to stop the drive-by by putting the barricades on the road but they will be removed and the demolition drive will continue. SDMC Chairman further warned that stern action will be taken against those who will try to mislead the people on the basis of community.

"We are doing all these things for the convenience of the people. Some people have blocked the road by putting barricades but we will remove and free the area of all encroachments. There are people who have cooperated with us and we want to thank them. We will give proper treatment to those who tried to mislead the people during the demolition drive. Today action is underway in the New Friends colony, there is no emphasis on a specific community of people. Those who are saying that action is being taken on one community they should see today's encroachment drive," said Rajpal Singh.

SC shuns plea on Shaheen Bagh Demolition

In a major setback to parties blocking the demolition drive in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea against the civic body's bulldozer action. A bench headed by Justice N Nageshwar Rao came down heavily on the Communist Party for politicising the matter and advised it to approach the High Court instead.

"Why is the CPI(M) filing the petition (against demolition)? We can understand if an aggrieved party files it," Justice Rao said. "If you're representing somebody, then we will issue orders according to the proper forum. We can't pass orders for a political party."

"If hawkers are encroaching, they will be removed. If they are violating the law, go to the High Court. Not at the behest of political parties. This is not the platform," the bench ordered.

Justice Rao also pulled up the CPI(M) for claiming that the High Court would refuse to hear its petition regarding the anti-encroachment drive. After being pulled up by the top court, the CPI(M) withdrew its petition and requested to file a plea in the HC.

(Image: PTI/REPUBLIC)