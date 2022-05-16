Delhi L-G Gives Nod To Magisterial Probe Into Mundka Fire, Inquiry To Be Completed In 6 Weeks

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has approved a magisterial inquiry into the Mundka building fire, which claimed 27 lives, and it will be completed within six weeks, officials said on Sunday.

Later in the evening, the Delhi government issued an order in connection with initiating the magisterial inquiry into the fire incident. In the order, the government said the district magistrate (West) has been appointed as the inquiry officer who will submit the report within six weeks.

According to the order, the inquiry officer will probe lapses on the part of the departments and agencies concerned, recommend action against the erring officials and fix responsibility.

The district magistrate will also suggest remedial measures to prevent such tragedies in the future, officials said.

The fire, one of the deadliest in recent years, ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka area on May 13.

It started on the first floor of the building due to a suspected explosion in an AC, according to fire officials. Nineteen people are still missing.

The magisterial probe into the incident was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal when he visited the spot on Saturday.

According to the officials, the file on the probe has been approved by the LG. The terms of reference of the inquiry include ascertaining the circumstances and the cause of the fire.

"The probe will also ascertain lapses on the part of the departments and agencies concerned and their officers in relation to their expected roles. It will fix the responsibility of the officials concerned for the lapses and recommend action against erring officials, individuals and agencies," the order stated.

The probe will also suggest remedial measures to prevent such tragedies in future, they said.

According to the order, in the inquiry, the district magistrate will also ascertain if there was any violation of laws.

The Delhi government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured in the fire.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police arrested the owner of the building following multiple raids in the national capital and Haryana.

