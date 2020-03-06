Delhi Lawyers March Demanding Amit Shah's Resignation For Inaction During Delhi Riots

After the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Delhi lawyers belonging to several unions on Friday, have staged a march in Delhi from the Supreme Court to Jantar Mantar demanding Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to prevent and contain the Delhi riots. Visuals show the lawyers in their formal robes holding placards with 'Long Live Constitution', 'End state-terrorism' slogans. The lawyers belonged to several unions like - People's Union for Civil liberties, Jai Bheem advocates group, Wrld human Rights Council, All India SC/ST lawyers welfare association etc.

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to ruckus created by the Opposition slamming the Centre. On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehavior. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence - seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. 7 Congress MPs have been suspended for the same.

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on February 23 after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops, and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on February 24-25, the violence increased killing 53 and injuring over 200. Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed and NSA Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. Delhi CM has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased.

Meanwhile, on February 27, Congress delegation met President Kovind slammed the transfer of Delhi HC Justice S Muralidhar to Punjab amid the Delhi violence hearing. The police have filed over 600 cases and have arrested or detained 1080 people to date. AAP has suspended its Councillor, Tahir Hussain who has been arrested in connection with IB officer Ankit Sharma's murder. The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear pleas rseeking FIRs on leaders giving hate speech in connectio to the riots on March 12 after the Supreme Court asked to not delay action on FIRs.

