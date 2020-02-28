Delhi Lieutenant Guv Anil Baijal Visits Riot Affected Areas, Takes Stock Of Law & Order

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday visited the riot-affected areas of North-East Delhi and took stock of the law and order situation. During his visit, Baijal interacted with the locals and assured them of proper law and order in the area. While addressing the media, he stated that he was visiting to see how the situation is on the ground.

"I have come here to see myself how things are on the ground," Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal interacts with some locals in Maujpur area in #NortheastDelhi.

Baijal Holds Review Meeting

Earlier on Thursday, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal had called a review meeting to discuss the law and order situation in north-east Delhi. The meeting was also attended by Additional CS (Home), the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Delhi Fire Service and other agencies. The LG revealed that he had given the Delhi Police instructions over 'swift and prompt response' to any situation in the riot-hit areas as well as requested for an additional deployment of forces.

Violence in Delhi, Death toll rises to 43

The violence that had broken out in North-East Delhi has so far claimed 43 lives and has left more than 190 people injured. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting to discuss the security and law & order enforcement in the riot-affected areas. Subsequently, the Delhi border was sealed and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was given the charge of the situation in Delhi.

The Congress party had conducted a press conference on Wednesday and demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation for failing to control the riots.

On Friday, SN Srivastava was appointed as the Police Chief, succeeding Amulya Patnaik who had faced a lot of backlash over failing to control the North-East Delhi violence. 5-member Congress delegation is also expected to visit North-East Delhi later in the day.

