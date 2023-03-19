Delhi Liquor Policy Case: ED Files Caveat In SC On K Kavitha's Challenge To Summons

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a caveat in the Supreme Court against Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) MLC K Kavitha's plea challenging the summons issued by the central agency in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. A caveat is an application filed by a litigant to ensure no adverse order is passed against them without being provided with an opportunity to submit their point of view.

K Kavitha, the daughter of the incumbent Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao, has approached the SC seeking permission not to attend the ED office for the investigation against her because as per norms cited by her a woman cannot be summoned for interrogation before the ED office, however, she showed readiness to be available for the same at her residence.

K Kavitha skips summons

The SC on March 15 agreed to hear K Kavitha’s plea challenging the ED summons on March 24 and thus she decided not to attend for ED questioning on March 16, citing her plea is pending before the SC.

The court has scheduled the hearing on March 24, on K Kavitha’s plea for absence from physical appearance at the ED office in connection with alleged corruption in the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. The advocate representing K Kavitha said a woman being summoned for interrogation before the ED office is ‘completely against the law’.

‘Unsustainable in law’

In a petition filed through advocate Vandana Sehgal, Kavitha urged the apex court to cancel the summons for appearance at the ED office on March 7, 11 stating that asking her to depose at the ED office and not her residence is against to the settled tenets of criminal jurisprudence and thus, wholly unsustainable in law being violative of the Proviso to Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

She also alleged that her privacy was breached during the legal procedures preceding the issuing of summons and the personal details were also made public, "The political conspiracy against the petitioner (K Kavitha) unfortunately did not end with judicial intervention by way of the Suit. The Enforcement Directorate filed a remand application qua one of the accused on November 30, 2022, before the concerned Court. This remand application contained the personal contact details of the petitioner. There was no rhyme or reason to include the personal contact details of the petitioner in a remand application which did not even concern the petitioner. The act is all the more egregious considering the petitioner is a lady," the BRS leader said in her petition.