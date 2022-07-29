Delhi Liquor Policy Row: EOW Seeks Documents On Policy From Excise Commissioner

Amid Delhi LG VK Saxena's recommendation for a CBI probe into the new excise policy on liquor, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has now asked for documents from the state's excise commissioner on the policy.

This comes after LG Saxena asked the state chief secretary for a report on cartelisation, facilitating monopolies and favouring blacklisted firms in awarding liquor licences, sources said on July 25, Monday. The report was sought after an organisation of eminent jurists, lawyers and prominent citizens complained about the matter.

Assistant commissioner seeks documents regarding issuance of liquor excise policy

Meanwhile, the assistant commissioner of police, EOW, has asked for the following information from the state's excise commissioner:

Date of floating of tenders for grant of Liquor licence under the new policy

Date of grant of a licence

Application forms of all successful applicants

Moreover, details were also sought about the checks and balances followed against the cartelisation and cartels of applicants who were granted licences. "Whether any SOP was prepared to check monopolies and cartels of successful applicants granted Liquor licence under New Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22. If yes, please provide the relevant SOP," it asked, reported ANI.

The Delhi police’s EOW has also demanded information on the issuance of any show-cause notice to the successful applicants with regards to the new excise policy on liquor and also if the licences of any of the successful applicants have been cancelled. The responses to these questions have been sought within three days of the receipt of the notice.

Delhi Chief Secretary‘s report mentions financial quid pro quo

The report submitted by the Chief Secretary has mentioned about a financial quid pro quo at the highest political level. It goes on to say the sole aim of the liquor policy was to benefit the Liquor barons and the people sitting at the highest rung of the Delhi state’s political establishment leading up to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, as per the ANI report.

The Excise policy was passed by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government amid the deadly delta wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. It was claimed by the state that the intention of the new excise policy was to generate revenue for the state and tame the business of spurious liquor on non-duty paid liquor in Delhi, besides improving user experience.

(Image: PTI)