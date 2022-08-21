Delhi Liquor Scam: Lookout Circular Issued Against Manish Sisodia, 12 Others After Raids

A lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others in connection with the excise policy scam following raids carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). With this, the Aam Aadmi Party leader and in-charge of the Delhi Excise Department, along with the other accused, have also been barred from travelling abroad. In case the accused have to travel out of the country, the central agencies concerned need to be informed.

It is pertinent to mention that in its FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

#BREAKING | Lookout Circular issued against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and 12 others in #LiquorScam after CBI raids; can not leave the country



Tune in here for details - https://t.co/3IiADjJcBK pic.twitter.com/PcddwiXwIi — Republic (@republic) August 21, 2022

‘Issue not excise fraud, but Arvind Kejriwal’: Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, on Saturday, addressed a press conference a day after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids at his residence in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi Excise Policy of 2021-2022. Sisodia defended the AAP government and claimed the excise policy introduced by his government was one of the best. He called the CBI raids against him a conspiracy unfolded by the central government to stop Arvind Kejriwal and stated that in the 2024 general elections, it will be Arvind Kejriwal fighting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He claimed the excise policy introduced by the AAP government is one of the best policies in India and it was prepared and was being implemented with full transparency. Sisodia stated that he has not done any corruption or crime but his only fault is that he is the minister of Arvind Kejriwal.

"Excise policy due to which whole controversy is created is the country's best policy. We were applying it with transparency & sincerity. Had Delhi LG not changed his decision conspiring to fail the policy, the Delhi govt would have been getting at least Rs 10,000cr every year. Their issue is not liquor or excise scam, if it was, they would send CBI to Gujarat. Their only problem is Arvind Kejriwal as the whole proceedings against me, raids at my residence & office are only being done just to stop Arvind Kejriwal. I haven't done any corruption. I am just Arvind Kejriwal's Education Minister," said Sisodia.

(Image: PTI)