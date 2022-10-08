In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that the Enforcement Directorate seized Rs.1 crore cash from the house of an accused in the Delhi liquor scam. The suspiciously acquired cash was recovered during the raids that were carried out on Friday. As per sources, further inquiry will be done into the matter today. While the ED carried out searches pertaining to this case on September 6 and September 16, the third round of raids focused on 35 locations across Delhi, Punjab and Hyderabad. At present, Indospirit Group managing director Sameer Mahendru has been remanded to ED custody in connection with the Delhi liquor scam.

The Delhi liquor scam

In July, Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Arvind Kejriwal-led government's excise policy of 2021-22. Implemented on November 17 last year, this policy entailed retail licenses being given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones. However, many liquor stores failed to open for being located in the non-confirming areas of Delhi and they were sealed by the respective Municipal Corporation. Both BJP and Congress had opposed this policy and lodged complaints with the LG too.

Saxena based his recommendation on the Chief Secretary's report submitted in July which held that the policy prima facie violated the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Reportedly, there were ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Moreover, sources indicated that the Excise department's decision to waive nearly Rs.144 crore due from liquor vend owners has also come under the scanner.

The CBI booked 15 accused persons, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia under IPC Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of accounts) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. On August 19, it conducted raids at 31 locations across India including the residence of Sisodia. While AAP alleged that it was an attempt to force Sisodia and other MLAs to join BJP and topple the Arvind Kejriwal-led government, the saffron party has refuted this claim. Commenting on the ED raids, Kejriwal lamented that the time of the central agency is being wasted for the sake of BJP's politics.