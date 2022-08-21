In the latest development in Delhi Liquor Scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the Delhi excise policy case has reportedly handed over the case files and FIR to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). As per sources, the ED will begin the examination of the documents and if there will be an indication of money laundering, only then a case will be registered.

Lookout Circular Issued Against Manish Sisodia

On Sunday, a lookout circular (LOC) has been issued against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and 12 others in connection with the excise policy scam following raids carried out by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). With this, the Aam Aadmi Party leader and in-charge of the Delhi Excise Department, along with the other accused, have also been barred from travelling abroad. In case the accused have to travel out of the country, the central agencies concerned need to be informed.

Responding to the lookout circular (LOC) issued against him, Sisodia dubbed it as a 'gimmick' of the Central government after the CBI raids at his residence 'failed'. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said he was roaming freely in the capital and is ready to appear whenever the agency says.

"All your raids have failed. Not a single paisa ki hera-pheri (fraud) was found and now you have issued a lookout notice saying that Manish Sisodia is not available. What is this gimmick, Modi Ji? I am roaming freely in Delhi, tell me where to come? I can't find you?" the scam-accused minister tweeted in Hindi.

It is pertinent to mention that in its FIR, the CBI has listed 15 accused in total, which includes Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. The agency on Friday raided 31 places, including the premises of Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter. Following the CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.

