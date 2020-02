As the North East Delhi erupts in protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reports of agitations turning in the lanes of Delhi have put a spotlight on how vandalism and arson have become commonplace during the rioting.

Rioters torch up vehicles and shops. To spread violence petrol pumps were used. A truck filled with stones was used for stone-pelting in the area. They also looted the homes of people and set them ablaze.