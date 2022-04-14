Delhi Lynching Probe: Police Detain 5; Victim's Family Denies Cow Slaughtering Practice

In Dwarka, a man was allegedly lynched to death by a mob for cow slaughtering. The victim, reportedly a caretaker on the premises, was allegedly lynched to death over suspicion of carrying out cow slaughtering.

Around 15-20 cow vigilantes reached the property before the competent authorities could and took matters into their hands. The incident took place in a farmhouse in the Chhawla region and the deceased caretaker was identified as 40-year-old Rajaram.

Five people are in custody for the alleged murder of Rajaram.

Delhi man lynched for cow slaughter

As per Delhi Police, two separate complaints have been registered in relation to the death of Rajaram and the alleged cow slaughtering. Rajaram was admitted to a hospital after being thrashed by cow vigilantes and succumbed to grave injuries during the early hours of Monday.

The authorities took all the accused into custody for further probe; accused have been identified as - Chan alias Arshad, Naseem alias Ayan, Arkan, Arnas and Ahmad Gufran .

Victim's family denies cow slaughtering allegation

In Republic TV's exclusive coverage of the mishap in Delhi, Rajaram's family has outrightly denied any involvement in cow slaughtering and said they only bred, fed and domesticated their cows. "My husband is innocent. All he did for earning extra is selling cow milk to nearby villagers and run a battery rickshaw which was taken on rent," Jhaso Devi, the wife of the deceased, claimed.

Cow slaughter charges & lynching complaints

As police said two cases have been registered in relation to the incident, the first case regarding the incident was registered under IPC sections 429 (Mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees),120 B (criminal conspiracy), 120 (Concealing design to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) and other sections of Delhi Agriculture Prevention Act and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

However, after the victim died as a result of the attack by the mob, another case was registered on the complaint of an injured worker under IPC sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention).