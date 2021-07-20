Delhi: Maid Kidnaps Employer’s Baby After Getting Into A Fight With Her; Held

A three-year-old girl kidnapped by her maid in New Delhi's Patel Nagar was rescued by Central Police, on Tuesday. The accused allegedly kidnapped the child after she was scolded by the mother of the baby. On the day of the incident, the maid and the employer got into a fight in the morning and the former was fired from her job. Angered by this, the maid kidnapped the baby.

"The maid was not working properly and hence she was scolded by the employer. Later the maid decided to teach her a lesson by kidnapping the child," said a senior police official.

A case was lodged with the Patel Nagar Police Station in this regard and teams were formed to trace the maid. The police scanned CCTV footage and activated technical surveillance for the same. In the meantime, the maid made a ransom call to her employer threatening to kill the child.

"It was revealed that maid with the child was traveling towards Alwar, Rajasthan, to her hometown. The Delhi police then contact SSP Bhiwadi, SSP Alwar, and SSP Sikar. Barricades were put up by Rajasthan Police and teams were sent to Alwar by the Delhi police," said a senior police official.

The police rescued the baby within three hours

During the investigation, the photos of the maid and the girl child were shared with SSP Bhiwadi and SSP Alwar after the maid fled to Rajasthan taking along the baby girl. SSP Bhiwadi team intercepted the accused on a crossing and the child was safely rescued, within three hours. After that, another police team arrived in Rajasthan with the mother of the child and they were finally reunited.

A Delhi Police official said the rescue was possible due to the coordination with Rajasthan Police and their excellent response.

