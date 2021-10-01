Delhi: Man Arrested For Theft Escapes Police Custody

A 22-year-old man, arrested in connection with two cases of theft, escaped from police custody on Friday in east Delhi's Preet Vihar area, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Hariom alias Poly, a resident of JJ Colony in Chitra Vihar here, they said.

The accused was in the custody of Vivek Vihar police station of Shahdara district.

Officials said Hariom was arrested in connection with two cases of theft after which he was taken on one-day police custody.

During the investigation of the case, the police started looking for another accused named Sohan, and took Hariom to JJ Colony, a senior police officer said.

Although the police managed to nab Sohan, Hariom managed to escape by pushing a head constable, the officer said.

A case has bene registered under section 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Indian Penal Code at Preet Vihar police station, the police added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)