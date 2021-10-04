Delhi Man Held For Murder Bid

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill another man in his society over a personal dispute in Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Sameer, a resident of JJ Colony, Bhalswa Dairy area, is a "bad character". He also tried to escape from custody when police took him for recovering the weapon of offence, they said.

The Bhalswa Dairy police station received a PCR call regarding the firing incident on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. It was found that Sameer wanted to shoot the complainant, Saidul, but missed, the police said.

Sameer was arrested on Sunday evening, a senior police officer said.

Sameer told police that he hid the weapon of offence in a jungle between Vijay Chowk and the Bhalswa Dairy gurdwara, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijender Kumar Yadav said.

At night, Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar and two constables, Arun and Bishram, took the accused with them for recovering the weapon used by him. A pistol and four live cartridges were recovered from a bush in the jungle, the police said.

When Sameer was taken to the jungle, he tried to escape from custody by snatching the pistol of a policeman and firing at the team. The policemen fired a warning shot and asked him to stop. However, he refused to surrender. Later, they shot him in the leg and he was overpowered after he fell down, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, they added.

Sameer is involved in over 22 criminal cases, the police said.

