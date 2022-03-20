Delhi: Man killed in fight over playing loud music on Holi

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in a fight over playing loud music on Holi in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Saturday.

His brother was also injured in the attack by some neighbours when the two had come at their sister's home to celebrate Holi, they said.

Police were informed about the incident that took place in Manohar Park area, East Punjabi Bagh at 2.42 pm on Friday.

During inquiry, it was found that the victims Manoj and his brother Laxmi Parsad (20) had already been taken to Acharya Bikshu Hospital, a senior police officer said.

Manoj was declared brought dead while Prasad received stitches on his scalp and was discharged after treatment. The body of Manoj had stab wound on the chest and a blunt injury to his head, the officer said.

The statement of eyewitness Khusboo, the sister of the deceased, was recorded. She stated that her brothers Prasad and Manoj came her home for Holi celebration, police said.

Inquiry revealed that the fight broke out over playing loud music.

Khushboo's neighbours -- Mithun Sahni, Rajkumar, Bijender Sahni, Gariban Kumar, Tilju Sahni, and Ravinder Sahni -- started quarrelling with her brothers over playing music at high volumes.

The quarrel soon took a violent turn. Manoj was stabbed in the chest by Gariban, while Prasad's head was attacked with an iron pan by Tilju and by other accused, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

Police have arrested all the accused, the DCP said. PTI NIT CK

