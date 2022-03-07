Delhi: Man stabbed to death near Signature Bridge

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) A juvenile has been apprehended for allegedly stabbing to death a 19-year-old man after a fight near Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The dead has been identified as Ramjani, they said.

Police said on Sunday, they got information at the Shastri Park police station regarding a man who succumbed to his injuries. His medical examination revealed that he died of two stab injuries on his neck.

According to police, when Abhishek, Ramjani and their friends were returning from Yamuna Ghat after immersing a Saraswati idol, they were stopped by a man, who asked for a towel.

On denial, he started hitting Abhishek.

Seeing this, Ramjani slapped the man, who then fled and returned with some of his associates, who started hitting Abhishek and Ramjani.

Suddenly, one of them took out a knife and stabbed the victim in his back and they all fled, a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Sanjay Kumar Sain said the police team scanned CCTV footage of all possible escape routes.

Several Saraswati puja groups all over the city were contacted. Around 350 people, who visited Yamuna Ghat during that day were interrogated.

Finally, after exhaustive efforts of the police team, a group of boys, whose movement was found suspicious in the CCTV footage, was zeroed in, he said.

"They had come for idol immersion from Vikaspuri. Based upon the lead, various members of the group were interrogated. Call detail record analysis of different people, who visited the place on that day was carried out and verified with the other leads and a juvenile was apprehended," he said.

The interrogation of the juvenile revealed that while he was going to Yamuna Ghat with his friends for the immersion of an idol, he carried a kitchen knife with him.

While the dead and his friend Abhishek was in scuffle with some boys, he intervened but was abused, on which he got angry and stabbed Ramjani, the officer added. PTI AMP RDK RDK

