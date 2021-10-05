Delhi: Man Stabbed To Death Over Rs. 300 Debt, 5 Including 2 Minors Arrested

Five people have been arrested in Delhi on Monday, including two minors, for reportedly stabbing to death a man who was unable to repay a Rs 300 debt. On October 2, a pharmacy shop employee was stabbed to death by the accused over a Rs 300 transaction in Delhi's Anand Parbat region, police said. Shailendra has been identified by the police as the victim. An FIR has been filed against the accused, according to the police. According to authorities, three adults have been arrested and two minors have been detained.

"The quarrel was on the issue of a transaction of Rs 300 which Shailendra had borrowed from Ravi. On being asked to return the amount, Shailendra failed to give it back, following which he was stabbed to death by the accused," said a police official stating that the matter is under investigation.

17 year old stabbed to death on Saturday in Delhi

According to the police, a 17-year-old kid was allegedly stabbed to death by a classmate in New Delhi's Okhla neighbourhood. The incident occurred outside a government school in Tehkhand in southeast Delhi's Okhla neighbourhood. According to authorities, the victim had allegedly mistreated the accused's mother, which led to the deadly fight. The victim is a student in class 11 at a government boys senior high school, according to the authorities. The victim was stabbed thrice. He was brought to the hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. According to the police, the minor accused has been held and legal action has been taken.

Delhi Crime Branch arrests 4 gangsters on Saturday for attempted murder

According to the Delhi police, the Delhi Crime Branch has arrested four gangsters for allegedly attempting murder on Saturday between Manesar and Delhi. The accused were identified as Rajesh alias Rawan, Shahsi alias Lala, Sunil alias Mohit, and Shivam alias Rohit Chaudhary, according to the Branch. Police said that Rawan, Lala, and Rohit were all engaged in the same murder case, with Rwan and Rohit on temporary bail and Lala on regular bail. It was revealed during the interrogation that Rohit sent a message to Rawan instructing him to visit his brother Vishnu Chaudhary and uncle in order to obtain a plot in Aya Nagar vacated and allegedly kill the people in possession of the plot, it added. Rawan met Vishnu after receiving the orders and made plans. He delegated the work to his associates Lala, Rohit, and Mohit.

According to the statement, the accused criminals entered a plot near Gurjar Chowk in Aya Nagar equipped with iron rods and hammers and allegedly beaten up a Jaiveer, 35 years old. The victim was able to hide in the room as the attackers looted the office and used hammers to smash the window glass. They then fired two rounds from the road as they fled on motorcycles away from the scene. The police discovered a car that had been utilised for absconding as well as a mobile phone that had been used for communication.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)