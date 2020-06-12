Maulana Saad Makes First Public Appearance, Visits Mosque In Delhi With 20 People: Sources

In a breaking development, Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad has made his first public appearance since the Nizammudin Markaz controversy by offering prayers at Delhi's Abu Bakr mosque.

According to sources in the Delhi Police, after completing his long quarantine, Saad attended Friday prayers at the mosque in Zakir Nagar and was accompanied by around 20 people. He was also accompanied by a kid, sources said. After learning this, the Delhi Police sounded the alert and has begun a probe to identify the attendees of the gathering.

An FIR has been lodged against Maulana Saad under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 for leading a religious congregation at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi between March 13-15 amid the Coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the congregation, the virus spread across the country amounting to around 30% of India's total COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry had informed earlier. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also registered a money laundering case against Maulana Saad.

Saad joins in police investigation

On April 17, Saad had issued a statement stating that he has joined the Delhi police's investigation into the lockdown violation due to the Markaz event, replying to the notices issued by the police. He has also asked the police to issue a copy of the FIR detailing all the sections offences have been registered under.

Sources have also reported that Saad is currently hiding in his brother-in-law's house in Delhi's Zakir Nagar, allegedly in self-quarantine. While more than a month has passed since the police found Markaz attendees huddled in the mosque, Saad claims he is still in 'self-quarantine'. Two of his relatives have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19) in UP's Saharanpur. The police have already booked Saad for culpable homicide and booked several attendees for visa violation.

