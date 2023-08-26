Last Updated:

Delhi Minister Gahlot Directs Officers To Expedite Preparation Of FSL Reports

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot led a meeting with FSL and legal officials to expedite pending cases by sharing FSL reports via the ICJS portal

Law & Order
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot.

Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot. | Image: ANI


Delhi Law Minister Kailash Gahlot on Friday directed officials to share details of cases pending trial for want of FSL reports so that the Forensic Science Laboratory can expedite the preparation of these reports. Gahlot held a meeting with Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Director of Prosecution, Standing Counsel (Criminal) of the Delhi High Court and senior officials from the National Informatics Centre (NIC).

He asked the Director of Prosecution (DoP) to share the details of cases which are pending in trial only for want of FSL reports.

During the meeting, a comprehensive presentation on the Interoperable Criminal Justice System (ICJS) was demonstrated by experts from NIC, a statement from the government said.

The presentation also shed light on the potential of ICJS to significantly enhance the prosecution's ability to swiftly dispose off cases in the court. During the discourse, it was suggested that this cutting-edge ICJS portal should be accessible to the standing counsel, additional standing counsel, and additional public prosecutors within the High Court to enable them to effortlessly access information such as charge sheets, thereby facilitating the efficient handling of various court applications, it said.  Director, FSL stated that in so many cases despite preparation of FSL reports, they are not collected timely or if collected not submitted to the court within time by police. The law minister emphasised that FSL should upload the reports on the ICJS portal so that they will be beneficial for all the stakeholders. The court will be able to access the reports and even the prosecuting agency in district courts and high court can also see the reports, the statement said.

READ | 'India on rise, ensure Greece is part of growth story': PM Modi tells Indian diapora

 

READ | SC seeks replies on plea seeking reservation for transgenders in employment, education
READ | India, Greece elevate ties to strategic partnership; new momentum to overall engagement
READ | AAP-led committee investigates validity of OBC certificate for Delhi government official
READ | Chandrayaan-3: Thousands outside Bengaluru HAL airport to greet PM Modi | Check route map

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT