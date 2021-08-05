Delhi: Nangal Minor Rape And Murder Case Transferred To Crime Branch

In a recent development regarding the minor girl rape and murder incident, the case has been transferred to the crime branch for speedy investigation. On August 1, a nine-year-old girl was attacked and allegedly gang-raped, murdered, and then forcibly cremated in South West Delhi.

Police Commissioner of Delhi, Rakesh Asthana gave the direction for the transfer of the case. Earlier on August 4, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took suo moto cognizance of the matter. NCPCR wrote to DCP South West, asking him to furnish a detailed report within 48 hrs.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal demands immediate action

On Thursday, August 4, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met the family of the nine-year-old girl who was raped, murdered, and forcibly cremated without her parents consent in Delhi. During his interaction with the media, CM said that her loss can't be compensated but the Delhi government will provide them Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia.

CM Arwind Kejriwal stated, "I met her parents. Her loss can't be compensated but the Delhi govt will provide them Rs 10 Lakhs ex-gratia. We'll order magisterial inquiry & appoint top lawyers so that culprits get strict punishment."

Earlier Delhi CM had demanded capital punishment to the culprits at the earliest. Terming the incident 'shameful', Kejriwal said there is a need to improve law and order in Delhi.

Delhi rape case

Earlier on Monday, August 2, the Delhi police had arrested four suspects- a priest - Radhe Shyam, along with Laxmi Narayan and Kuldeep who worked with the priest, and Salim, a resident of the area as identified by the child's mother.

The accused have been charged under sections- 376 (rape), 302 (murder), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 204 (destruction of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) apart from the relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST act.

According to the police, the suspects allegedly told the girl’s mother that the child was electrocuted to death. They then discouraged the family from informing the police by saying that the police would register a case and send the body for an autopsy, where the child's vital organs will be removed and sold by the doctors.

Police said the girl, who lived with her parents in a rented house in front of the crematorium, went to fetch water from the cooler installed at the crematorium around Sunday evening. Half an hour later, the priest and the three men called the girl’s mother to the crematorium and showed her the child’s body.

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)