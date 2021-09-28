Delhi: National Taekwondo Champion & Indian Idol Participant Held In Robbery Case

A national Taekwondo champion who also participated in Indian Idol was held in connection with robbery, snatching, and vehicle theft cases by the Moti Nagar Police station team of West Delhi.

DCP of West Delhi, Urvija Goel, said that the accused, Suraj alias Fighter, is a Vagabond of the Ranhola area and had been involved in more than 30 criminal cases. "The accused is two times National gold medalist in Taekwondo. He is also a good singer and has also participated in Indian Idol Season 4 and then reached in top 50 contestants," said Goel.

The official added that 55 stolen cell phones, 3 motorcycles, 2 scooters, and a country-made pistol along with one live cartridge were recovered from him.

National Taekwondo player & Indian Idol participant arrested

Goel said that the Police had got a tip-off regarding the presence of the accused in West Delhi and a trap was laid to nab him. Patrolling was also increased in the area. During patrolling duty, the police team saw a suspicious person on a Scooty. He was intercepted by the staff. During checking, Scooty was found stolen from Kirti Nagar. The accused was detained and interrogated. He was identified as Suraj alias Fighter.

During interrogation, he confessed to snatching many mobile phones and the robbery of 2.5 kg of gold articles from the Sabzi Mandi area. He committed robbery with his two associates by using a local-made pistol. He also confessed to committing over 100 snatchings in different parts of the capital.

The accused is well qualified, as he graduated from a reputed college of Delhi University.