Delhi: NDMC To Carry Out Encroachment Removal Drive In Jahangirpuri On April 20, 21

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NMDC) has scheduled an "encroachment removal action programme", wherein illegal construction in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area will be removed on Wednesday and Thursday (April 20-21).

According to ANI, the NDMC in a letter to the Northwest Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on Tuesday, said, "The special joint encroachment removal action programme comprising Public Works Department (PWD), local body, Police and the Works/Maintenance Department, Health Department, Sanitation Department, Veterinary Department and Enforcement Cell of North DMC is to be fixed in Jahangiripuri area."

The Municipal Corporation has also requested 400 police personnel from the Delhi police, to handle "law and order" during the encroachment removal drive. "You are, therefore requested to provide at least 400 police personnel including lady police/outer force for maintaining law and order during the encroachment removal action," the letter further read.

Also speaking to ANI on Tuesday. North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said that police deployment has been asked to prevent any mishap during the encroachment removal drive in Jahangirpuri. Singh said, "Illegal construction, encroachment on government land in Jahangirpuri will be removed today, April 20, by North MCD…To avoid any mishap in the area, especially in the wake of recent violence, we have also demanded police force (deployment).”

Asaduddin Owaisi slams encroachment drive

AIMIM supremo Asaduddun Owaisi slammed Arvind Kejriwal's government regarding the encroachment drive. He took to his Twitter and said, "Did people of Jahingirpuri vote for him (Kejriwal) for such betrayals? His frequent refrain “police is not in our control” won’t work here."

Owaisi also slammed Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the party has declared a war against the poorest.

"In the name of encroachment it’s going to destroy homes in Delhi like UP & MP. No notice, no opportunity to go to court, simply punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive," he said in his tweet. He also stated that Delhi Chief Minister must clarify his "dubious role" in the drive.