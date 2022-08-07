Delhi: NIA Arrests One Person From Batla House In Connection With ISIS Terror Module Case

In a huge development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids in the Jogabai extension area of Delhi's Batla House on Saturday night and arrested one person in connection to the ISIS module case.

Notably, the central agency on late Saturday night conducted raids in connection to the ISIS module case in the national capital area and arrested one person ahead of Independence Day celebrations. The accused has been identified as Mohsin Ahmad who was residing in the Jogabai area of Batla House in Delhi. Mohsin who hails from Bihar was subsequently arrested in the case pertaining to the online and on-ground activities of ISIS.

Speaking about the arrested accused Mohsin Ahmad, the NIA officials have revealed that he was an active member of the terror organisation ISIS.

"The arrested accused is a radicalised and active member of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS. He has been arrested for his involvement in collection of funds for ISIS from sympathisers in India as well as abroad. He was sending these funds to Syria and other places in form of cryptocurrency in order to further the activities of ISIS," NIA officials said in a press release.

Notably, the NIA has already registered a suo-moto case on July 25 under sections 153A, and 153B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention)Act (UAPA). It is pertinent to mention that in connection to this FIR in the ISIS terror module case, the NIA has been carrying out multiple searches across the country.

NIA conducts raids in 6 states in ISIS terror module case

Recently, after filing a suo-moto case on July 25, searches were conducted by the NIA in several states across the country related to the ISIS terror module case. These searches were carried out in Madhya Pradesh — Bhopal, Bihar — Araria district, Karnataka, Maharashtra — Kolhapur and Nanded district, and Uttar Pradesh as well.

Multiple districts in Gujarat were raided in connection to the ISIS terror module on July 31. Notably, the central investigating agency has raided four districts in Gujarat - Ahmedabad, Surat, Navsari and Bharuch - in a case pertaining to the activities of the ISIS terror group. According to the NIA officials, in the searches which were carried out in Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad districts, the agency recovered incriminating documents/material during the action, PTI reported.