Delhi: NIA Arrests Suspected ISIS Terrorist Shahnawaz In Major Crackdown

In a major crackdown, the special cell of National Investigation Agency has arrested suspected ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz from southeast Delhi on Sunday after he escaped from the custody of Pune police.

Shahnawaz, alias Shafi Uzzama, was held from a hideout in the national capital and he was on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and used to work for ISIS module.

#BREAKING | Wanted ISIS terrorist Shahnawaz Alam who escaped from Pune, arrested by NIA in Delhi. Three more people were also detained.#NIA #ISIS



Tune in - https://t.co/kJoFDiLub5 pic.twitter.com/5aNT4rSdhE — Republic (@republic) October 2, 2023

Search operation conducted to nab these terrorists

This comes after anti-terror agency was on alert over ISIS terrorists roaming in Delhi and a massive search operation was underway with a reward of Rs 3 lakh on Shahnawaz and his other associates.

Reportedly, three more have been detained in this crackdown. These terrorists have been identified as Md Shahnawaz, Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, Abdulla Faiyaz Shaikh and Talha Liyakat Khan.