Delhi Parole Jumper Arrested In Karnal After 10 Months

A 37-year-old double-murder accused who jumped parole 10 months ago was arrested from Karnal in Haryana by the Delhi Police Crime Branch, officials said on Wednesday.

Prince Dixit of Lucknow was released from a Delhi prison on interim bail on September 14, 2020 on grounds of his mother's ailing health. He had to surrender to the prison authorities on March 15, but he went into hiding instead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Manoj C said.

He is also wanted in a case of cheating and forgery for producing a fake Covid report in the Delhi High Court for extension of parole, the officials said.

Police said Dixit owned an event management company in Delhi and was arrested for allegedly killing Jageer Kaur and her husband Gurmeet Singh in March 2019 to grab a property owned by the couple.

The murders were planned and executed by Dixit and his associates Davinder Kaur, Raghvendra and Diwakar, they said.

The Delhi High Court had issued a non-bailable warrant against the accused and he was arrested from Karnal on Tuesday based on a specific input, the DCP said.

