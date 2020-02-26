18 FIRs Registered, 106 People Arrested In Connection With Delhi Violence: Police

The Delhi Police on Wednesday addressed a press conference over the assessment of the law and order regarding the violent clashes that broke out in north-east Delhi. Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa in the press conference revealed that till now they had registered 18 FIRs and over 106 people had been arrested in connection with the incidents. "Miscreants are being identified. We have CCTV footage and strong evidence. No untoward incident has taken place today," said the Delhi Police PRO.

MS Randhawa, Delhi Police PRO: Public can call on 22829334 and 22829335 for any help or information. I would like to appeal to the public to not pay heed to rumours. Situation is under control today. https://t.co/TpYnu528lV — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Helpline number issued

MS Randhawa also revealed that PCR calls were being closely monitored and drones were also being used. The Delhi Police PRO also stated that stone pelting from terraces was a major issue.

"We appeal to the public to share with us any information or any problem. They may also seek assistance any time. The public can call on 22829334 and 22829335 for any help or information. The situation is under control right now," said MS Randhawa.

Security Personnel Conduct Flag Marches

Security personnel, including paramilitary forces, conducted flag marches in the riot-hit areas of Chand Bagh, Jaffrabad, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Maujpur on Wednesday. Delhi Police's Special CP (Law and Order) S N Shrivastava, who was appointed to the post on Tuesday night, and Additional Commissioner of Police Mandeep Singh Randhawa were in the Bhajanpura area to take a stock of the law and order situation.

