Delhi Police Actively Working To Eliminate Organised Crimes: Joint CP Alok Kumar

Following the shootout at Rohini court in Delhi, Alok Kumar, joint CP, Delhi Police asserted that his force, including the crime brand and the special cell, are actively working to eliminate organised crime or crimes of international nature in Delhi. Kumar informed that timely action is being taken and said that several people have been arrested for being involved in drug peddling and interstate gang-related activities.

Talking about Delhi Police motioning activities on social media, Alok Kumar said that social media is tracked by the police to ensure there is no act of crime via the internet. By continuously monitoring social media, information can be gathered easily to further take necessary action, he added.

Giving an update on the Rohini court firing case, the Delhi police officer informed, "Names of two, three gangs have emerged...We have also learnt that Gogi, Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jatheri had made an alliance. There is linkage among gangs, they help each other in logistics (sic)."

He added, "The top leadership of interstate gangs is mostly inside jails... The three-tier hierarchy of gangs has Jatheri, Bishnoi, Kapil Nandu, Neeraj Bawania at the top, in tier 2, people mostly arrange logistics and there are foot soldiers in tier 3".

Rohini court shootout

On September 24, in an alleged clash between rival gangs, shots were fired inside Delhi's Rohini court premises. According to sources, when a gangster named Gogi was being produced in court, his rivals opened fire at him. Three people were injured in the ensuing firing, while two assailants were killed in a counterfire by Delhi police. This is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.

The police shot dead assailants Rahul and Maurice who entered the court dressed as lawyers. The firing occurred in Rohini Court No. 207 when gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' was being produced in court. Gogi, who was injured was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed. Sources said that forty rounds were fired in the clash.

While on Sunday, September 26, two accused identified as Umang and Vinay Yadav were arrested by the Delhi Police in connection to the case. On the other hand, lawyers of seven district courts including, Patiala House, Dwarka, Saket, Rouse, Rohini, Avenue, Karkardooma, and Tis Hazari refused to work further demanding safety and security in the district courts complex in the national capital.

(Image: ANI)