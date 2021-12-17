Delhi Police adjudged 1st among major state police forces in implementation of CCTNS

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) The Delhi Police was awarded the first rank among major state police forces in the implementation of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) on Thursday, officials said.

The announcement was made at an annual conference on good practices in CCTNS/ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) organised by the National Crime Records Bureau under the Ministry of Home Affairs, they said.

"Delhi Police has been awarded 1st rank among all major states police in the implementation of CCTNS project," Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said.

According to a statement issued by the PRO, Delhi Police stood first with an overall score of 98.6 per cent among the major states implementing the project.

It achieved 100 per cent data entry for registration of FIRs, arrest, property seizure, final reports and charge sheets.

Delhi has also achieved the third rank in ICJS implementation, the statement said. PTI AMP SMN SMN

