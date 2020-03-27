COVID-19: Delhi Police Take To The Streets To Feed The Homeless Amid Nationwide Lockdown

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Delhi police has resorted to provide the homeless with food and other essential commodities. Earlier in the day, Connaught Place's Station House Official Vinod Narang along with other police staff distributed food packages to the homeless.These people live near the Hanuman temple and are mostly dependent on alms from people who visit the temple. However, owing to the lockdown, they are left to fend for themselves.

Apart from CP, the Delhi police personnel distributed food packages across the national capital. They also met various people and distributed ration so that people could live at ease.

ASI broke into tears

A Delhi Police ASI Dushyant broke into tears when he saw people heading towards their respective villages in other states, without any food or money, walking with children and women. Though he was in uniform he decided to do something for them. He decided to drive an elderly woman who was crying for help and also gave a ride to three boys who were going to another state.

He also recorded his experience and broke into tears. He also stated that seeing the county and people in trouble, his heart sank and he couldn't resist and could not control his emotions.

According to the latest figure available on Friday, India has so far reported 724 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, 19 people have died. The National Capital has so far recorded 35 positive Coronavirus cases.

