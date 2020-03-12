Delhi Police Apprehend One Person In IB Officer Ankit Sharma's Murder Case

The Delhi Police on Thursday apprehended one person -- Salman -- in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police on Monday had arrested Shah Alam, brother of suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Councillor Tahir Hussain, who is also an accused in the murder of Sharma. Three other people who had given shelter to Shah Alam have also been arrested.

Ankit Sharma's father named AAP leader as an accused

Tahir Hussain was sent to seven-day police custody on March 6. Earlier, the Karkardooma court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the suspended AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side. Hussain has been named in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26. The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, named the AAP leader as an accused.

He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among local residents. At least, 53 people including Ankit and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed in the violence that rattled the national capital.

Amit Shah lauds Delhi Police

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday applauded Delhi Police for their efforts to control riots which broke out in northeast Delhi on February 23. Replying to the debate on Delhi riots in Lok Sabha, the home minister said that Delhi Police managed to control riots within 36 hours. "These riots were taking place in a place which has a population of 20 lakh. They did a great job in controlling the riots from spreading any further," Amit Shah told Lok Sabha.

READ | Three aides of Tahir Hussain arrested by Delhi police as riots probe gathers steam

READ | Delhi Police probe says 'mob wanted to kill DCP Shahdara'; 7 held for killing HC Ratan Lal

Giving details of the probe undertaken by the Delhi Police so far, Home Minister Amit Shah said that around 700 FIRs have been registered. Police have recovered over 150 arms and have registered 49 cases under Arms Act, he said. "The spread of riots on such a big scale in such a short time is not possible without a conspiracy. We have registered a case of conspiracy to probe this angle. Three people have been arrested for financing the violence in northeast Delhi," he said.

READ | AAP's Sanjay Singh launches fierce attack at Centre over Delhi riots, demands SIT probe

READ | Amit Shah praises Delhi Police for not letting riots spread beyond 4% of capital's area

(With agency inputs)