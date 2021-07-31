Delhi Police Arrest Most Wanted Rajasthan ‘lady Don’ Anuradha On Extortion, Murder Charges

In a breaking development, the Delhi Police's Special Cell on July 31 arrested the infamous 'woman don' of Rajasthan, identified as Anuradha. The arrest comes a day after the wanted gangster- Kala Jatheri was arrested by the unit from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The lady don is on records for indulging in several criminal offences, including that of extortion, kidnapping and murder conspiracy in Rajasthan. As per officials, She was carrying a reward of ₹ 10,000 on her arrest by the Rajasthan Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell-Counter intelligence), Manishi Chandra told PTI that Anuradha was a close aide to gangster Anandpal Singh, who was shot in an encounter by Rajasthan's Churu District in 2017.

"Anuradha was previously a close aide to Rajasthan's gangster Anand Pal Singh, who was killed in an encounter. The Rajasthan Police had declared Rs 10,000 reward on her arrest. She has been arrested along with Kala Jatheri, informed Chandra.

Kala Jathedi nabbed from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur

According to the Special Cell, Kala Jathedi was wanted in several cases registered in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Kala Jathedi, wanted in several murders and heinous crimes, was carrying a reward of ₹ 7 lakh on his arrest. The criminal and his gang known as the Kala Jathedi gang has carried out 25 murders in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, over the last 10 months, causing Delhi Police to impose the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Jathedi.

Earlier in May this year, Delhi Police had arrested Mohit Gill, a member of the Kala Jathedi gang. Gill (24), was closely associated with Jathedi, the police had reported.

Kala Jathedi is also known to have escaped from police custody in Faridabad in February 2020. Since the incident, the police were convinced that he fled the country and operated sitting abroad. Later, he was arrested while being underground. Reportedly, Jathedi was behind ex-wrestler and convict, Sushil Kumar. The wrestler had earlier thrashed Jathedi's nephew Sonu Mahal in connection with another wrestler, Sagar Dhankar's murder case. Sushil Kumar submitted that following the incident, he received numerous threat calls from Jathedi.

