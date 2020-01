Two men allegedly running a gun racket were arrested and a huge cache of more than 60 sophisticated pistols were recovered from them, police said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Sanjeev (27), a resident of Rohtak in Haryana was held from Shamshan Ghat in Delhi's Haiderpur, where he had come to supply the consignment of illegal weapons to one of his Delhi-based contacts. His accomplice Noor Hasan (25) was nabbed from his residence in Meerut, they said.