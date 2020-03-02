Delhi Police Arrests 1 Person For Spreading Fake News And Disseminating Misinformation

In a massive crackdown on fake news and rumour-mongering, the Delhi Police on Monday arrested one person from the city's Rohini area on charges of rumour-mongering on Sunday. More details about the arrest are yet to be revealed by the cops.

One person arrested today by Delhi Police from Rohini on charges of rumor-mongering yesterday. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/HsocRnSBEr — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2020

Earlier on Sunday, Delhiites went into panic mode after rumours of a riot-like situation in western and southeast Delhi began to make rounds. Post the news of the rumour, the Delhi Police swung into action and tightened the security in areas like Tilak Nagar. The Delhi Police later took out flag marches and assured people about normalcy and peace.

Meanwhile, police from different districts took to Twitter and appealed citizens to not fall prey to rumours or indulge in the act of disseminating fake news and other unverified information.

RUMOR IS THE BIGGEST ENEMY.

A rumor has been noticed that there is some tension in Khyala-Raghubir Nagar area of West District. There is no truth behind it. All are requested to keep calm as the situation is absolutely normal & peaceful. @LtGovDelhi @CPDelhi @ANI @DelhiPolice — DCP West Delhi (@DCPWestDelhi) March 1, 2020

Do NOT Believe in Any Rumours and DO NOT SPREAD unverified information.Officers are alert and patrolling on the ground.Situation is normal!@DelhiPolice @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi — DCP South Delhi (@DCPSouthDelhi) March 1, 2020

Delhi violence

Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both camps resorted to stone-pelting on Sunday after Shaheen Bagh-like protests started in Jaffrabad and Chand Bagh. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot as houses, shops and buses were burnt. While the Home Minister reviewed the situation on Monday and Tuesday, the violence increased killing 43 and injuring over 200. Delhi CM Kejriwal has offered monetary, medical and home relief to the injured and deceased, while the police have filed 167 FIRs cases and have arrested or detained 885 people to date.

